SANTIAGO Feb 15 Chile's Vapores
said on Wednesday it had completed a $1.2 billion capital
increase aimed at shoring up its finances as it grapples with
lower shipping rates and high fuel prices.
Regional shipper Vapores said it raised around $412 million
on Wednesday, adding to $788 million worth of the capital
increase already completed.
It said that overall, the capital increase involved the
issuance of 5.87 billion shares at $0.2045 per share.
The capital increase is part of a restructuring of the
embattled company that began last year and aims to boost its
competitiveness and finances.
Vapores said that following the completion of the capital
increase, the company had been divided into two units: Vapores,
which will handle shipping, and SAAM, which will handle
logistics and storage.
Shareholders approved the $1.2 billion capital increase in
October as the company braced for very negative 2011 earnings.
Vapores said on Monday it lost $1.25 billion last year on
high fuel prices, hefty ship and container leasing fees and
falling transport rates.
Last year, Vapores said that Quinenco, the group
holding company of Chile's prominent Luksic family, would
finance $1 billion of the capital hike, Maritima de Inversiones
would finance $100 million and shareholders the remaining $100
million.
The Luksic family has been seeking to increase its indirect
stake in Vapores. The family also has an indirect stake in Banco
de Chile, the country's No. 2 bank, and is involved in
copper manufacturing through Madeco SA and in mining
via Antofagasta Minerals.
Quinenco said it had subscribed to $547 million of the
capital increase, taking the Luksic family's stake in Vapores to
a controlling 37.44 percent.