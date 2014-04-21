SANTIAGO, April 21 A significant majority of
shareholders in Chilean shipper Compania SudAmericana de Vapores
lent their support to the firm's merger with Germany's
Hapag-Lloyd, allowing the agreed deal to clear a
hurdle.
The deal to create the world's No. 4 container-shipping
company was conditional on no more than 5 percent of Vapores'
total shareholders exercising withdrawal rights by April 20.
The Chilean company said on Monday that
dissident shareholders exercised withdrawal rights on only 2.7
percent of total shares.
"This is another step in the road to completing this
transaction, which we're sure will be enormously beneficial for
our company and our investors," Vapores chief executive Oscar
Hasbun said.
Shipping groups have been struggling through the worst slump
on record, as they grapple with low freight rates brought by
overcapacity and a weak global economy.
The deal will now need to pass regulatory scrutiny and the
approval of the City of Hamburg's Senate.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Gregorio)