SANTIAGO Feb 13 Chilean shipping firm Compania
SudAmericana de Vapores said on Thursday it is planning
two capital increases for a total of up to $600 million to get
the funds necessary for a planned tie-up with Hapag-Lloyd.
Vapores is poised to take a 30 percent stake in Hapag-Lloyd
AG, making it the single largest shareholder of the
German shipping company.
But low freight rates, high fuel prices and expensive leases
mean the Chilean shipper, the majority of which is owned by the
billionaire Luksic family, needs fresh funds.
Vapores will launch a $200 million capital hike in the first
half of the year to help finance the purchase of seven container
ships from Samsung Heavy Industries, the company
said in a statement.
If Vapores fails to raise the money, controlling group
Quinenco will step in to buy the remaining shares.
That capital hike could be followed by another for up to
$400 million, contingent on the completion of the tie-up with
Hapag-Lloyd.
Vapores' board said the second capital hike, scheduled for
the second half of 2014, would have to rake in at least $200
million.
The funds from the second increase would be used to
subscribe to 259 million euros in Hapag-Lloyd's first capital
increase, boosting Vapores' stake in the German company to
around 34 percent.