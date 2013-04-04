China sets yuan midpoint at strongest level since Nov 10
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.8090 per dollar on Thursday, lifting it 543 pips from the previous day's rate to its strongest level since November 10.
SANTIAGO, April 4 Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores said it would spend $570 million to purchase seven container ships and prepay debt, and it will seek shareholder approval for a capital increase.
Vapores will buy the ships from South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries to replace leased vessels and boost its wholly owned fleet to 55 percent from 37 percent currently, the company said late Wednesday.
The new ships will start arriving in late 2014, and Vapores has the option to purchase an additional seven.
Vapores' board will seek shareholder approval on April 29 for a $500 million capital increase to finance the investment plan.
The board also approved the prepayment of $258 million in debt with American Family Life Assurance Co.
In recent years, Vapores has faced steep losses as it grapples with lower shipping rates, high fuel prices and expensive leases.
Under the stewardship of the business-savvy Luksic family Vapores spun off its SAAM storage and logistics unit in 2012 as part of a plan to reverse those losses.
The Luksic family, Chile's richest, became Vapores' majority shareholders in early 2012 when the company completed a $1.2 billion capital increase.
Vapores' shares were down 1.3 percent Thursday morning, while the IPSA blue-chip index was up 0.3 percent.
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.8090 per dollar on Thursday, lifting it 543 pips from the previous day's rate to its strongest level since November 10.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, May 31 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published on 23 January 2017 to include details of the bespoke criteria applied. Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750 million mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024 and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue