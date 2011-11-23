SANTIAGO Nov 23 Chile-based regional shipper Vapores VAP.SN posted a $342.8 million dollar net loss in the third quarter of the year, as global financial turbulence hammered shipping rates.

Profits for the same quarter last year totaled $149.47 million, the shipper said in a statement on Wednesday to Chile's market regulator.

Vapores accumulated a $867.95 million net loss in the nine months to September, versus a $179.85 million net profit for the same period last year, it added.

"Demand growth for shipping has continued to be well under what the industry expected," Vapores said in the regulatory filing. "Additionally, and as a consequence of market instability, fuel prices have registered increases of more than 30 percent in just six months, which has hurt industry margins even further."

Vapores shareholders in October approved a $1.2 billion capital increase to shore up the shipper's finances. [ID:nN1E79410L]

Shares in Vapores sank 4.4 percent on Wednesday, outpacing a 2.68 percent decline in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)