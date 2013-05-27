Unclear if German embassy staff killed or hurt in Kabul blast: source
BERLIN It is unclear whether German embassy staff in Kabul were injured or hurt when a huge car bomb exploded in its vicinity, a security source said on Wednesday.
SANTIAGO Chilean authorities ordered on Monday a mandatory evacuation encompassing 25 kilometers around the active Copahue volcano, which straddles the border with neighboring Argentina.
The volcano, in south-central Chile, has seen increasing seismic activity in recent weeks, but still hasn't erupted, authorities said.
According to the National Geological and Mining Service (Sernageomin), the volcano, "is now in a process that has the risk of turning into an eruption, for that reason we've issued a red alert," Interior Minister Andres Chadwick said on a nationally televised press conference.
Authorities estimated that some 2,240 people will be affected by the evacuation.
PARIS The French embassy in Kabul was damaged in Wednesday's car bomb attack in the Afghanistan capital, said French minister Marielle de Sarnez, who added there were no signs at this stage of any French victims.