SANTIAGO Chilean authorities ordered on Monday a mandatory evacuation encompassing 25 kilometers around the active Copahue volcano, which straddles the border with neighboring Argentina.

The volcano, in south-central Chile, has seen increasing seismic activity in recent weeks, but still hasn't erupted, authorities said.

According to the National Geological and Mining Service (Sernageomin), the volcano, "is now in a process that has the risk of turning into an eruption, for that reason we've issued a red alert," Interior Minister Andres Chadwick said on a nationally televised press conference.

Authorities estimated that some 2,240 people will be affected by the evacuation.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Nick Zieminski)