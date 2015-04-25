(Adds details on flight cancellations)
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, April 25 Ash from the Chilean volcano
Calbuco, which erupted without warning this week, reached as far
as southern Brazil on Saturday and prompted some airlines to
cancel flights to the capitals of Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.
Calbuco, considered one of the most dangerous along Chile's
chain of around 2,000 volcanoes, erupted twice in 24 hours on
Wednesday and Thursday, sending up a spectacular 17-km-high
(11-mile) cloud and coating nearby towns in a thick layer of
gray ash.
Authorities have set up a 20-km (12-mile) cordon around
Calbuco, in the scenic Los Lagos region, around 1,000 km (620
miles) south of the capital Santiago, evacuating more than 6,500
people in the area.
"The dangerous nature of volcanic activity like this, plus
the volcano's current instability that could lead to more
intense activity in the short term, indicates we should maintain
the perimeter," Chile's national office of emergency said in its
latest report.
Authorities allowed people who had been evacuated to return
briefly on Saturday to check their houses and animals, and to
pick up clothes and medication.
Some houses and schools located close to the volcano have
collapsed under the weight of the ash.
The ash also presents a threat to air traffic, as particles
in the atmosphere can cause problems for planes. With winds
blowing the ash cloud northeast into Argentina, Argentine air
traffic has been the worst affected so far.
Delta Air Lines, Air France, American
Airlines, Air Canada and Qantas Airways
have all suspended flights from and to the airports of Santiago,
Buenos Aires and Montevideo as a precautionary measure.
But Chile's LAN and Aerolineas Argentinas were
operating flights as usual from those airports.
"The situation is much better than yesterday," said a
spokesman for Argentina's National Civil Aeronautic
Administration.
"The airports (of Buenos Aires) are operating normally. The
first ash cloud has already passed by and the second is on the
move. American Airlines is not operating on their own accord,
nor are Delta Air Lines, or United. They are evaluating the
situation on a day-to-day basis."
Some flights had also been canceled in southern Brazil, in
Rio Grande do Sul, broadcaster O Globo reported. Officials from
the Brazilian aviation agency Infraero were not immediately
available for comment.
The head of Chile's mining and geological service said on
Friday the volcanic process could last for weeks.
(Additional reporting by Malena Castaldi in Montevideo, Brian
Winnter in Sao Paolo and Nicolas Misculin in Buenos Aires,
Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Frances
Kerry)