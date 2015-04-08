BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
SANTIAGO, April 8 Chile's President Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday that it will cost at least $1.5 billion to repair the damages caused by flooding and mudslides in the country's north that left a toll of over two dozen people dead and nearly another 140 missing.
The recent freak torrential downpours in the Atacama desert, normally the driest in the world, destroyed homes and bridges, cut off roads, and left around 29,000 homeless after rivers broke their banks and flash floods dramatically filled dry valleys. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Writing by Anthony Esposito)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.