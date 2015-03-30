SANTIAGO, March 30 Chile's economy will be hurt by the heavy flooding last week that cut off roads, washed away houses and bridges and forced some mines in the top copper producer to halt operations, the head of its central bank said on Monday.

The disaster, triggered by unusual downpours in the normally arid Atacama Desert in the northern part of the country, killed 17 people and left 20 others missing, emergency service Onemi said on Monday. Another 4,000 were housed in temporary shelters.

"The terrible natural disasters that the north has suffered in our country in recent days will have some effect on activity numbers, which will become clear in coming months," said Rodrigo Vergara, the central bank governor, as he presented a quarterly policy report.

The flooding caused structural damage to a number of hospitals and schools in the region, Onemi said. Many towns are still covered in a thick layer of mud and debris, with a curfew in place to prevent looting of stores.

Stockpiles of harvested table grapes - Chile is a major exporter of grapes and wine - have been inundated, and state copper firm Codelco estimated on Friday it had lost 6,500 tonnes of refined copper production.

The Atacama region, which was hardest hit by the flooding, is relatively unpopulated, and represents about 2.5 percent of Chile's gross domestic product.

Chile's central bank said on Monday it expects the economy to grow an overall 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Paul Simao)