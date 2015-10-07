SANTIAGO Oct 7 After eight years of drought
which left fields parched and ski resorts dry, a burst of wet
weather, likely triggered by the El Niño phenomenon, has been
welcomed in central Chile.
August and September in Chile have both seen higher amounts
of rain than average for the Southern Hemisphere spring, with
capital Santiago's normally blue skies replaced with a grey pall
and brown lawns turning a vibrant green.
There is growing consensus among global weather forecasters
that this year is seeing a strong El Niño, a warming of
sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific that can lead to hot,
dry weather in Asia and rains in South America.
While heavy downpours can trigger destructive flooding, El
Niño can also be a positive phenomenon for top copper exporter
Chile, bringing relief from usually dry conditions in much of
the country.
"What is clear is that the central zone responds in a
positive manner to a strong El Niño, with more rain in the
spring, and that is exactly what has happened," Claudia
Villarroel, a national weather service meteorologist, told
Reuters.
That could give the country's economic growth a boost, as
long as it remained a relatively moderate event, analysts at
Credicorp said in a report.
"In Chile's case, El Niño has normally had a positive
connotation, as greater rains and a warmer climate tend to
benefit agriculture and energy generation," they said.
More snow in the Andes created a "natural reservoir" that
was reassuring for farmers, said Juan Carlos Sepulveda, the head
of fruit producer industry group Fedefruta. But he warned that
if the rains continue beyond November, they may cause blooms on
flowering fruit or affect harvests.
"In winter, the rain is welcome ... it is coming a little
late," he said.
The bumper snowfalls have provided a late-season boon to ski
resorts near Santiago, which suffered a delayed start due to
scarce precipitation in June and July, but are seen operating
well into October.
Further north, Chile's tourism sector could also benefit
from the "flowering desert" phenomenon, with rains turning the
normally arid Atacama into a carpet of colorful flowers - set to
attract visitors into November.
Weather experts warn, however, the recent rains do not
signal the end of Chile's drought. By the end of September,
Santiago's total year-to-date rainfall was still some 40 percent
below what it should be, Villarroel noted.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, editing by G Crosse)