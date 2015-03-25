* State of catastrophe declared as government calls in
military
* Top copper miner Codelco suspends operations in region
* Six to 10 people missing; 40,000 people without power
By Anthony Esposito and Rosalba O'Brien
SANTIAGO, March 25 Heavy rains in Chile's
northern desert regions have caused mudslides and rivers to
breach their banks, leaving residents stranded and forcing
several companies to suspend copper mining operations in the
world's No.1 producer.
The government's ONEMI emergency office reported that nearly
40,000 people were without power and almost 50,000 lacked
drinking water in the northern Coquimbo and Atacama regions. The
Antofagasta region was also affected.
Television images and photos on Twitter showed muddy rivers
rushing through city streets, bridges wiped out, and buildings
flooded, including a hospital.
Six to 10 people are missing in the coastal town of
Chanaral, President Michelle Bachelet said, moments before
boarding an aircraft for the affected areas.
Photos on Twitter of Chanaral showed large parts of the city
completely inundated.
Interior Minister Rodrigo Penailillo said on Wednesday that
a state of catastrophe had been declared and armed forces had
been ordered to co-ordinate support operations and take control
of public order in the worst affected area.
The "very intense" rains were expected to continue for
around another eight hours yet, he said.
Residents of several towns were asked to evacuate. Many
roads were cut off and evacuations could only be done via air
transport, said Deputy Minister Mahmud Aleuy.
The normally arid north is home to many of Chile's largest
copper mines, which account for about a third of global supply.
The torrential downpours have forced companies to suspend
operations at several of the area's major mines, putting an
estimated 1.5 million tonnes of capacity of the red metal on
hold.
Fiber optics had been cut across the northern region, which
was affecting communications and could affect flights, said
LATAM Airlines' Chilean arm LAN.
The sudden autumn downpour comes after an unusually hot, dry
summer that has exacerbated an eight-year drought and left
fields parched.
The dry conditions continue in the south of Chile, where
firefighters are battling nearly 40 separate blazes that are
burning some 14,000 hectares, according to Onemi.
The China Muerta reserve and the Conguillio national park,
revered for its forests of thousand-year-old Araucarias, or
monkey-puzzle trees, are among the areas affected by the flames.
(Additional reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Fabian Cambero and
Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Bernard Orr and Lisa
Shumaker)