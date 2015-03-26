(Updates number of dead, missing, adds government comments)
SANTIAGO, March 26 The death toll in Chile rose
to seven after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the
government said on Thursday, while 19 others were unaccounted
for as the military rushed to rescue stranded villagers.
The downpours in the usually arid region have been the
heaviest in about 80 years, although the worst of the bad
weather appeared to be over, meteorologists said.
Rivers have burst their banks, flooding towns, making roads
impassable and forcing miners in Chile, the world's top copper
exporter, to suspend operations.
Chile, a sliver of land between the Pacific Ocean and the
Andes Mountains in one of the world's most seismic zones, is
used to dealing with natural disasters.
Military helicopters flew in supplies and evacuated
residents from three villages in the Atacama region that were
entirely cut off and only reachable by air, Mahmud Aleuy, the
deputy interior minister, said on Thursday.
"We're transporting medicine and will start a process of
mass vaccinations" in order to avoid the spread of diseases,
Aleuy added.
The city of Copiapo, some 800 km (497 miles) north of
Santiago and home to 160,000 people is also partly cut off, he
said, adding that the airports of both Copiapo and Antofagasta
further to the north have been closed to commercial air traffic.
The unusual weather phenomenon was caused by a cold front
hitting the Andes. Spurred by high temperatures, it produced
strong rains at the high altitudes instead of snow, which swept
down to valleys and towns in the foothills.
The scenes contrasted with those of parched fields further
south, which were desperate for rain after a hot, dry summer
that hurt farming and mining production.
But the rains fell in a different part of the country and
did not signal the end of an eight-year drought, said
climatologist Claudia Villarroel.
"These rains serve to accumulate water, but the superficial
run-off is very high. What is best is a little, constant rain,"
she said.
