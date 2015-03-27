By Rosalba O'Brien
| SANTIAGO, March 27
SANTIAGO, March 27 The heavy rainfall that
battered Chile's usually arid north this week happened because
of climate change, a senior meteorologist said, as the region
gradually returns to normal after rivers broke banks and
villages were cut off.
"For Chile, this particular system can only be possible in
an environment of a changed climate," Deputy Secretary-General
of the World Meteorological Organization Jeremiah Lengoasa told
Reuters on a visit to Santiago on Friday.
The intense rainfall that began Tuesday in an area that is
home to the Atacama, the world's driest desert, had resulted in
nine deaths by Friday, with 19 people still missing, nearly
6,000 people in temporary housing and some roads cut off, the
government's emergency office Onemi said.
Under a more familiar beating sun, people began to trickle
back to debris-strewn villages and smashed houses. A curfew is
in place in the Atacama region tonight, Onemi said, while
operations at some mines in the top copper producer are still on
hold.
Local media reported that one of those who lost his home was
Victor Zamora, one of the 33 miners whose dramatic rescue from a
mine in nearby Copiapo in 2010 attracted global attention.
While the worst seems to be over, Chile can expect to see
more of this kind of event in the future, Lengoasa said.
"This is an example of an extreme (event) - it's an
unprecedented event in a place where you would not normally
expect it to happen," he said.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Bernard Orr)