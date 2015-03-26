TOKYO, March 26 Japan's JX Nippon Mining & Metals, a subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc, said on Thursday its Caserones copper mine in northern Chile had been shut due to bad weather.

"Mining operations have been halted at Caserones as there were a few dozens centimetres of snow there," a JX Nippon Mining spokesman said, adding that the timing of any restart was not yet known.

"Plants that make copper concentrates and copper cathodes have resumed operations after a temporary shutdown due to power failure," he said.

JX Nippon Mining said last month that Caserones produced 19,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in terms of copper content in 2014, far below its earlier target of 70,000 tonnes, due to a delay in setting up an automatic operation programme and building a tailing dam.

Caserones is 77.37 percent-owned by Japan's top copper smelter, Pan Pacific Copper, a business controlled by JX Nippon Mining & Metals. Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd holds the remainder.

Torrential downpours in the north of Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, have forced companies to suspend operations at several of the area's major mines, putting an estimated 1.6 million tonnes of capacity of the red metal on hold.

