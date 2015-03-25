NEW YORK, March 25 Teck Resources Ltd's two copper mines in Chila have not been "significantly" affected by heavy rains and continue to operate, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and take action if necessary," he said in an email.

Teck has two open-pit mines in the country, Carmen de Andacollo and Quebrada Blanca. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)