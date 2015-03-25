BRIEF-Journey Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results
NEW YORK, March 25 Teck Resources Ltd's two copper mines in Chila have not been "significantly" affected by heavy rains and continue to operate, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and take action if necessary," he said in an email.
Teck has two open-pit mines in the country, Carmen de Andacollo and Quebrada Blanca. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: