Australian gold output slumps 8 pct in Q1 due to cyclone, rain
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
SANTIAGO Feb 3 Preliminary total costs associated with massive ongoing forest fires throughout Chile have reached $333 million dollars, Chilean finance minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
The estimate excludes several categories of losses, including losses to forestry plantations which have already reached well into the hundreds of millions of dollars. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)
SYDNEY, May 28 Heavy rains and a cyclone led to an 8 percent, or six-tonne drop in Australian gold production in the first quarter, a survey released on Sunday showed.
BEIJING, May 27 China needs to shift away from over-reliance on heavy industries, large-scale and careless expansion, and the depletion of the country's natural resources, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday, according to state media.