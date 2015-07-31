UPDATE 1-France's Macron accuses Le Pen of spreading lies about him
* Polls before runoff suggest Macron easily won TV debate (Writes through with legal complaint, opening of inquiry)
LONDON, July 31 Martin Sorrell's WPP and buyout firm Providence agreed on Friday to buy British marketing group Chime Communications for 374 million pounds ($584 million) in a bid to turn the smaller group into a global sports marketing agency.
The deal for Chime, founded by Margaret Thatcher's former media adviser Lord Bell, marks a premium of 33 percent and comes after the companies revealed the talks earlier this week.
($1 = 0.6406 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Polls before runoff suggest Macron easily won TV debate (Writes through with legal complaint, opening of inquiry)
KABUL, May 4 Former Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul on Thursday after two decades in hiding, calling for peace with Taliban insurgents and criticising the Western-backed government, which he said was not working.