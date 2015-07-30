July 30 Marketing group Chime Communications Plc
said it was in advanced talks with a consortium of WPP
Plc and Providence Equity Partners LLC for a potential
cash offer of 365 pence per share.
The potential offer by buyout firm Providence and the
world's biggest advertising company WPP also include an interim
dividend of 2.53 pence per share, Chime said.
Chime, which has advertising and public relations divisions,
has constituted an independent board committee to talk with the
consortium.
