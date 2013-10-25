BRIEF-HyAS&Co to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 38,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,540 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 13
Oct 25 Chime Communications PLC : * Proposed acquisition of jmi and £25.6M placing * Proposed acquisition of just marketing, inc. * To acquire jmi for a maximum $70.6 million (approximately £43.7 million). * placing of 8,533,334 new shares at 300 pence per placing share * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage: