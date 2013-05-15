Daughter of ousted S.Korean president's confidante returns to Seoul

SEOUL, May 31 The daughter of a key figure in a corruption scandal that led to the ouster of ex-South Korean president Park Geun-hye is expected to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday from Denmark where she had been fighting extradition on criminal charges Chung Yoo-ra, 20, is expected to be taken by prosecutors from Incheon International Airport for questioning when she lands. She fled to Europe last year to avoid being prosecuted by authorities for charges linked to her moth