TAIPEI, March 27 Chimei Innolux, the world's No. 3 flat panel maker, said it will sell up to 2 billion new shares via a private placement, making it the second LCD panel firm announcing a fund raising plan on Tuesday.

Pricing and proceeds of the stock sale and other details will be announced after an annual shareholder meeting later this year, according to a company statement. Chimei shares ended flat at T$13.6 earlier in the day.

Smaller rival AU Optronics said earlier on Tuesday it plans to issue up to 800 million shares via a private placement to raise fund for new technology and capacity investment.

