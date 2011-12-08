By Sandra Tsui
HONG KONG Dec 8 Chimei Innolux Corp
, the world's No.3 LCD maker by revenue, is seeking an
up to US$1.8bn accounts receivable factoring facility, in what
would be the largest US$ syndicated facility in Taiwan, banking
sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.
The factoring facility, targeted to complete by the end of
this year, will boost the company's working capital by allowing
the firm to cash in before its customers are due to pay.
Meanwhile, the borrower's other jumbo-sized deal -- an up to
NT$60bn (US$2bn) term loan for capital expenditure -- has been
in the market since June. That facility has been receiving
lukewarm response as the thin film transistor liquid crystal
display (TFT-LCD) sector faces falling prices amid slow demand
and the borrower posted net losses for five consecutive
quarters.
Led by Chinatrust Commercial Bank and HSBC, the new Chimei
Innolux accounts receivable factoring facility is revolving in
nature and has a tenor of five years, much longer than the usual
less-than-one-year tenor for AR factoring facilities.
A source familiar with the situation said this is because
the borrower wants to save administration costs.
"Consider the size of the facility -- the administration
costs will be huge if it is structured as a 360-day deal and
redone every year," the source said.
There is a departure mechanism that allows lenders to review
the deal annually and decide whether they want to stay in the
syndication for the next year, the same source added.
Unlike the other Chimei Innolux term loan currently in the
market, no minimum target has been set for the AR facility,
therefore its size can be adjusted according to responses, said
a second source with knowledge of the matter.
Commitments of around US$800m have been received so far from
four banks, including the two leads, the same source said.
The facility originally offered a margin of about 65bp over
Libor when it first appeared in the market about two weeks ago,
but terms are still being amended, according to sources.
The deal also comes with a compensation mechanism to protect
banks from the risk of an unexpected surge in US$ funding costs.
Under the mechanism, the borrower will pay any extra interest
rate beyond an agreed difference between TAIFX and Libor.
"The US$ compensation mechanism should offer some comfort to
lenders. Loans in US$ that bear no such compensation terms are
unthinkable in Taiwan at the moment, especially for deals of
this size. No one knows whether the US$ cost will rise again,"
said a senior loans executive from a local bank.
Unlike a syndicated loan, the accounts receivable factoring
facility is based on the creditworthiness of Chimei Innolux's
customers and has nothing to do with the credit quality of
manufacturer itself.
Meanwhile, two lead banks have dropped out of the mandated
lead arranger group for the up to NT$60bn dual-tranche capital
expenditure loan launched into general syndication in June,
sources said. That deal is for a new 8.5-generation TFT-LCD
plant in Taiwan which will be used to secure the facility.
Led by facility agent Bank of Taiwan, the June facility is
still in the market as existing commitments from lenders have
not reached the minimum target of NT$40bn.
Commitments of more than NT$30bn have been received so far,
said a source close to the matter.
As the deal has been in the market for more than six months,
terms are very likely to be re-negotiated once the deal has
closed, suggested another source from one of the MLAs.
Lenders remaining in the MLA group include: Chang Hwa
Commercial Bank, China Development Industrial Bank, E Sun
Commercial Bank, First Commercial Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank,
Shin Kong Commercial Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Taishin
International Bank and Taiwan Cooperative Commercial Bank.
The capex term loan comprises an up to NT$50bn seven-year
tranche A for Taiwanese banks and an up to NT$10bn five-year
tranche B for foreign banks. There is a two-year extension
option on tranche B.
Tranche A offers a margin of 90bp over the secondary CP rate
and tranche B offers a margin of 75bp over the same base rate.
There are interest rate floors on both tranches to ensure
minimum rates of 1.95% and 1.8% on tranches A and B,
respectively.
Banks are invited to join at three ticket levels: MLAs
committing NT$3.5bn or more get all-ins of 96.3bp on tranche A
and 82.1bp on tranche B, via an upfront fee of 30bp.
Co-arrangers committing NT$2.5-3.4bn get all-ins of 94.2bp on
tranche A and 79.7bp on tranche B, via a fee of 20bp. Managers
committing NT$1-2.4bn get all-ins of 92.1bp on tranche A and
77.4bp on tranche B, via a fee of 10bp.
Both tranches have a grace period of 2.5 years. Tranche A
repays in 10 semi-annual equal instalments to give an average
life of 4.75 years. Tranche B repays in six semi-annual unequal
instalments -- 10% (1-5), 50% (6) -- to give an average life of
4.25 years.
There is a commitment fee of 10bp if less than 80% of the
funds are drawn.
Financial covenants are a minimum current ratio of one time,
maximum debt ratio of 1.5 times, minimum interest coverage ratio
of three times, and minimum tangible net worth of NT$100bn.
The capex loan is the first syndicated facility for
Taiwan-listed TFT-LCD panel modules maker Chimei Innolux since
its formation last March when Innolux Display Corp merged with
Chi Mei Optoelectronics Corp and TPO Displays Corp.
Chimei Innolux posted a net loss of NT$44.45bn for the first
nine months this year, Reuters reported. The company had lost
NT$13.01bn in the second quarter. Rival AU Optronics Corp, the
world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse-than-expected
third-quarter loss in October, citing falling panel prices, and
said it does not see a speedy recovery in the industry in the
coming one to two quarters.
Last Friday (December 2), Chimei Innolux chairman Frank Liao
resigned citing deteriorating health. Vice chairman Hsing-chien
Tuan also resigned the same day but will remain as the company's
CEO.