TAIPEI Feb 17 Taiwan's Chimei Innolux has reached an agreement with banks over loan repayments, one of its banks said on Friday, offering some breathing space to the loss-making company as it struggles with weak demand and falling prices for its LCD panels.

Chimei Innolux and its banks met on Friday to discuss details of loan repayments, including cash flow issues, the Bank of Taiwan said in a statement. It did not elaborate further.

Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters news service, had reported that banks agreed on Jan. 20 to let Chimei Innolux postpone to the third quarter the repayment of T$5.6 billion ($189.2 million) in principal that matured on Jan. 9.

Chimei, the world's No.3 LCD maker, reported a loss of some $1.49 billion in the third quarter, struggling like other panel makers with falling prices for panels but rising costs for investment in new technology.

Cross-town rival AU Optronics posted a worse-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter last week.

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, looking to support one of the island's main export industries, sent official documents to banks early last month lobbying for a new debt arrangement for Chimei Innolux.

On Friday, Chimei Innolux slipped 3.42 percent, versus 0.31 percent up in the broader market. Rival AU Optronics fell 2.5 percent. ($1 = 29.5915 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)