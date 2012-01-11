TAIPEI Jan 11 Taiwan's Chimei Innolux
, the world's No.3 LCD maker, is in talks with banks to
extend loan payments with the help of the government, a
government official said on Tuesday, in another sign of stress
in parts of the export-led economy.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs has sent official documents
to banks to lobby for a new debt arrangement for Chimei Innolux,
delaying repayment of T$5.6 billion ($186.45 million) in
principal that matured on Monday, a ministry official told
Reuters.
"The latest T$5.6 billion is a lot of money to Chimei. If it
repaid the whole debt, its liquidity would become very tight,"
the official said.
Hi-tech exports are the mainstay of Taiwan's economy, but
have struggled in recent months as the global economy slows.
The LCD industry has been hard hit by falling panel prices,
with the island's top two makers, AU Optronics and
Chimei, posting big losses in the third quarter and giving
gloomy outlooks .
The Taiwanese players face particularly strong competition
from bigger South Korean rivals such as Samsumg Electronics
and LG Display.
Both Chimei Innolux and AU Optronics are reported to have
put workers on unpaid leave because of slowing business.
Meanwhile, another key tech industry, DRAM chips, is also
struggling with falling prices. Promos had T$57
billion in debt as of last year and had been given, at
government prodding, a syndicated loan at only 0.1 percent
interest to keep it alive until it finds a strategic investor.
Taiwan is also considering using cash from a state fund to
promote greater integration among hi-tech industries struggling
with a global slowdown, including the solar and flat panel
sectors, the top government economic planner said in November.
Following the official documents from the government, Chimei
Innolux must still negotiate with the banks directly, and the
banks will decide whether they will agree to delay the repayment
in two weeks.
According to local reports, Chimei has debt of over T$240
billion, of which around T$60 billion matures in the short term.
Chimei Innolux said in a statement on Tuesday that it is
currently operating normally.
"To ensure operations through the many repayments in the
coming two years amid an unstable global environment ... the
company has applied for the debt rearrangement aid from the
government."
The official said the government is supporting the LCD
industry because it has a big impact on the whole supply chain
and the government has invested a lot to nurture the industry.
Giving up the industry would also lead to a monopoly for the
Korean firms, which would be harmful to the global tech
industry, the official added.
Chimei Innolux posted a net loss of T$44.45 billion in the
first three quarters of last year. Its full-year sales of
T$501.14 billion, however, were up 4.4 percent compared with a
year earlier.
LG Display said on Monday it expects prices for LCD screens
to rebound from late in the first quarter as TV manufacturers
begin restocking ahead of new product releases.
On Tuesday, Chimei Innolux slipped 0.78 percent, versus 0.13
percent up in the broader market. Rival AU Optronics
rose 4.38 percent.
($1 = 30.0355 Taiwan dollars)
