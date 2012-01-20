(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Sandra Tsui

HONG KONG Jan 20 (Reuters Basis Point) - Banks agreed at a meeting today that Chimei Innolux Corp, the world's No.3 LCD maker by revenue, may postpone to the third quarter the repayment of NT$5.6bn in principal that matured on January 9, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This comes after Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs sent official documents to banks last week to lobby for a new debt arrangement for Chimei, which has most of its outstanding loans' principal due for repayment in 2012 and 2013.

New repayment schedules for Chimei's outstanding loans were discussed at the meeting. Initial proposals include allowing Chimei to repay loans that mature in 2012 and 2013 across the four years between 2012 and 2015, a source said.

Banks also proposed an interest rate hike for Chimei's outstanding loans, to compensate for the increased risk, but no agreement has been reached yet, sources said.

Negotiations are expected to continue after the nine-day Chinese New Year holiday in Taiwan that starts tomorrow.

Consent of two-thirds of the creditors is needed for any proposal to be adopted.

Meanwhile, the two Chimei Innolux financings that were in the market before the request for repayment delay was filed -- an up to US$1.8bn accounts receivable (AR) factoring facility and an up to NT$60bn term loan -- have been put on hold.

Both deals will be shelved if the parties are able to strike a deal on a new repayment schedule.

The up to NT$60bn term loan is the first syndicated loan for Chimei Innolux since its formation in March 2010 when Innolux Display Corp merged with Chi Mei Optoelectronics Corp and TPO Displays Corp.

According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, the outstanding loans of Chimei Innolux include a NT$48bn five-year term loan and a NT$30.4bn five-year term loan obtained by Innolux Display in September 2009 and September 2008 respectively; a NT$40bn five-year term loan Chi Mei Optoelectronics Corp secured in September 2009; and a NT$5.1bn five-year loan TPO Displays Corp got in August 2008.

Chimei has debt of more than NT$240bn, of which around NT$60bn matures in the short term, according to local media reports.

Chimei Innolux posted a net loss of NT$44.45bn for the first three quarters of last year. Its full-year sales of NT$501.14bn, however, were up 4.4% compared with a year earlier. (Reporting by Sandra Tsui)