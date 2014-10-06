Oct 6 Drug developer Chimerix Inc said
its experimental Ebola drug has been provided for potential use
in patients, sending its shares up nearly 9 percent in premarket
trading.
The drug, brincidofovir, received Emergency Investigational
New Drug Applications (EINDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, the company said.
Chimerix is working closely with the FDA to finalize future
trials to assess the safety and effectiveness of the drug in
patients.
An EINDA allows the FDA to authorize use of an experimental
drug in an emergency situation that does not allow time for
submission of a regular new drug application.
The first patient infected with the Ebola virus was
diagnosed in the United States last week.
The World Health Organization on Friday updated its death
toll from Ebola to at least 3,439 out of 7,492 suspected,
probable or confirmed cases.
The company's shares were trading up 8.7 percent at $32.68
before the bell on Monday.
(Reporting By Rosmi Shaji in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)