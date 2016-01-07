By Barbara Goldberg
| STONY BROOK, N.Y.
STONY BROOK, N.Y. Jan 7 An 8-year-old boy whose
lips were torn off during an attack by chimpanzees as he played
near a river in his native Democratic Republic of Congo will
undergo a rare double-lip reconstruction at a New York hospital
next week.
Doctors at Stony Brook Children's Hospital on Long Island
will perform the first of several surgeries on Dunia Sibomana on
Monday. The goal will be to restore functioning lips that will
improve his speech and stop constant drooling.
During Monday's 8-hour surgery, doctors will harvest a
rectangle of skin and a nerve from Sibomana's forearm that will
be used to form the circle of both lips, said Dr. Alexander
Dagum, the hospital's chief of plastic and reconstructive
surgery.
Under a microscope, tiny veins and arteries will be
reconnected to provide blood supply for the transplanted tissue
and the nerve will allow the lips to feel sensations.
The attack occurred two years ago in a war-torn region that
struggles with environmental conservation and is home to some of
the world's few remaining mountain gorillas.
Taunts from other children drove Sibomana from school in
his village bordering Virunga National Park in Democratic
Republic of Congo.
He was brought to the United States six weeks ago by Smile
Rescue Fund for Kids, a philanthropy founded by retired Stony
Brook dentist Leon Klempner, who helped arrange the surgery
donated by the hospital and its doctors.
The organization is also collecting donations at
SmileRescueFund.org to allow Sibomana to attend boarding school
back in Africa, which costs less than $700 a year, Klempner
said.
Sibomana is temporarily enrolled in second grade at a Long
Island elementary school, where he is learning to read and write
English. His native language is Swahili.
He has acquired a taste for chicken fingers and pizza,
although he has some difficulty keeping food in his mouth
without lips. Still, the 48-pound (22 kilo) boy has gained
weight in recent weeks, Klempner said.
Park rangers in Democratic Republic of Congo are still
searching for Sibomana's older cousin, who was part of a group
of children attacked by the chimpanzees. They believe he may
have been killed in the attack or so severely disfigured that he
chose to hide from friends and family, officials said.
Sibomana's younger brother was killed in the attack.
The rangers connected Sibomana with Stony Brook Children's
Hospital through famed anthropologist Richard Leakey, who
teaches at Stony Brook University. One of the rangers
accompanied the child to the United States, while Sibomana's
widowed father stayed behind.
In a subsequent surgery, muscle from Sibomana's cheek will
be used to allow him to move his new lips, Dr. Dagum said,
adding that the lips may later be tattooed to give them
appropriate color.
"We try to make it beautiful because we don't want just
normal," Dagum said, noting that Sibomana would be the youngest
recipient of a double lip reconstruction. Two other known cases
involved adults.
During a meeting with doctors this week, Sibomana's eyes
sparkled as he used a remote control to raise and lower an exam
table, mischievously sticking his tongue out at doctors who
asked him to stop playing with their equipment.
"One second!" chirped Sibomana in English as doctors tried
to finish his examination.
He then dashed off to a playroom where he hopped onto a red
scooter and marveled at an abundance of toys that will be used
by therapists to help him recover from his surgeries.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Scott Malone, Toni
Reinhold)