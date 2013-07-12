BEIJING, July 12 China will quicken the pace of issuing 4G network licences within this year and increase the coverage of 3G network, to drive demand and boost industry growth, the State Council, or cabinet, said on Friday.

The State Council said at a regular meeting that China targets an average annual growth rate of information consumption of over 20 percent between the period 2013 to 2015, according to a statement on the central government's website, www.gov.cn.

It also said China will push integrated Internet-based telecommunications, radio and television services nationwide within this year.

Domestic media reported in March that Beijing planned to issue 4G network licences by the end of the year. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)