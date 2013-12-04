BEIJING Dec 4 China's industry ministry has issued 4G mobile network licences to China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd , state media reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued TD-LTE licences to the three carriers, according to Xinhua's official Weibo account, allowing commercial services of the fast mobile technology to start in the world's biggest smartphone market.

The licence is specifically for the domestically developed TD-LTE standard rather than the more international FDD-LTE standard, and will mostly benefit China Mobile, whose 4G network is heavily based on TD-LTE. (Reporting by Paul Carsten)