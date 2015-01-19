BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 19 China's banking
regulator is considering the launch of asset-backed securities
(ABS) based on loans to "green" industries, a spokesman said at
a press conference in Beijing on Monday.
ABS are securities created by packaging together a pool of
underlying assets, typically small loans that are difficult to
sell individually.
China is expanding asset securitisation on an unprecedented
scale as the government looks to increase liquidity without
expanding the money supply.
Ye Yanfei, an official at the China Banking Regulatory
Commission (CBRC), did not provide a launch date.
The country's banking regulator started to manage issuance
of ABS through a registration system in November, simplifying
the process.
