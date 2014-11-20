BEIJING/SHANGHAI Nov 20 China's banking regulator has started to manage issuances of asset-backed securities through a registration system instead of an approval system used previously, sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

The move, which will simplify the procedures for ABS issues, represents another major move by Chinese regulators to establish market-oriented mechanisms for securities issuances.

Officials at the China Banking Regulatory Commission could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Xie Heng, Xu Yong and Kazunori Takada; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)