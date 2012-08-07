(Adds analyst comments, revises sourcing)

By Hongmei Zhao and Koh Gui Qing

BEIJING Aug 7 China has approved three local government investment vehicles to issue asset-backed securities (ABS), in the latest move to bolster infrastructure investment and support growth in the face of a slowing economy.

The approvals also mark another step towards reforming the country's financial markets, this time by encouraging asset securitisation as a fund-raising method.

"The purpose is to keep funds flowing to local governments. They have projects, but banks face constraints in funding them, so they need other sources," said Ethan Mou, rates strategist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.

Issuing ABS will make it easier for local government investment companies (LICs) to issue debt.

The companies will issue notes backed by the future cash flows from assets such as toll roads and public utilities. Because interest payments are drawn from dedicated assets with proven cash flows, the structure allows the securities to obtain higher credit ratings than the issuer itself, lowering financing costs.

Zhang Zhiwei, an economist at Nomura, said the move helps out the central government as well.

"They probably do not want to see banks bear all the burden, so they like to diversify financing options for local governments as well. If it's used to finance old investments, it would still free up capacity for banks to lend to new investments."

Mou said the main buyers for these securities were mostly likely to be investment funds and smaller commercial banks, while systemically important institutions would steer clear.

Such institutions are still dealing with the aftermath of China's 2008/10 stimulus plan, when the central government ordered banks to lend liberally to local governments to support infrastructure investment.

"The last stimulus package was very successful in boosting China's economic growth rate. But it also left China with the problem of non-performing loans, and all that was concentrated in the banking sector," said Mark Williams, an economist at Capital Economics.

FINANCIAL REFORM

Beijing has been cautious about pushing securitisation. Stunned by the 2008/09 global financial crisis, authorities pulled the plug in 2008 on a three-year-old pilot that had rolled out 17 deals worth 67 billion yuan ($10.5 billion) between 2005 and 2008.

But authorities are now pushing ahead in an effort to sustain the flow of investment in an economy that grew at its slowest pace in three years in the second quarter.

In June they re-launched the pilot, approving an initial quota allowing 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion) in bank assets to be packaged and sold to investors. The quota is small compared with a banking system with 76 trillion yuan in assets.

The latest approvals for ABS, which apply to non-financial firms, are separate from the bank securitisation plan.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII), an industry organisation established by the central bank to help supervise the country's bond market, announced the approvals on its website on Tuesday.

The three local government investment companies are Shanghai Pudong Road and Bridge Construction Co, Nanjing Public Utility Holdings and Ningbo Urban Construction Investment Holdings, sources told Reuters.

China's local governments are generally forbidden from directly issuing bonds or borrowing from banks, so municipalities typically take on debt via special-purpose investment companies.

Ningbo Urban Construction Investment Holdings and Nanjing Public Utility Holdings each plan to issue 1 billion yuan in notes, the sources said. Shanghai Pudong Road and Bridge Construction plans to raise 500 million yuan, they said.

The steps on securitisation fit in with broader reforms initiated this year, including moves to allow banks more room to decide on the interest rates they offer depositors and charge borrowers. ($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Gabriel Wildau in SHANGHAI; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jason Subler and Alex Richardson)