SHANGHAI Aug 31 A liquid ammonia leak from a
refrigeration unit at a cold storage facility in Shanghai on
Saturday has killed 15 people and injured 26 others, local
authorities said.
The leak occurred at 10:50 am local time (0250 GMT) at
Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd., located in the
Baoshan district of eastern Shanghai, the Shanghai municipal
government said on its official Sina Weibo account.
Six of those injured were in a critical condition, the
government said.
China, the world's second-largest economy, has a poor record
on workplace safety. In June, at 120 people died and 77 were
injured when a fire engulfed a chicken processing plant in
northeastern Jilin province.
Many of China's deadly industrial accidents happen in the
huge coal mining industry, in which more than 1,300 people died
last year from explosions, mine collapses and floods.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)