BEIJING, April 25 China has arrested the driver
of a school bus that crashed in the southern island province of
Hainan, killing eight students and injuring 32 others, state
news agency said on Friday.
Zhao Caisen was arrested on suspicion of causing the
accident in Chengmai County on April 10, Xinhua said, citing a
warrant issued by the prosecutor of Wenchang City.
Accidents involving school vehicles have drawn public anger
in China in recent years after a series of fatal incidents. In
2011, 18 nursery school pupils were killed when their
overcrowded van slammed into a coal truck in northwestern China.
The incident prompted then-Premier Wen Jiabao to promise
more funds for school bus services, which are notoriously unsafe
in China's poorer, rural areas.
In the latest accident, the driver is accused of failing to
notice that the brake was defective before setting off, and then
losing control of the bus while driving on an unfinished road in
the rain.
