BEIJING Nov 21 A 37-vehicle pile-up on an
expressway in northern China killed four people and injured more
than 40 on Monday, disrupting traffic in both directions,
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.
Most of the vehicles involved in the accident in Shanxi
province were large trucks, the report said, adding that the
cause of the accident was being investigated.
Around 200,000 people die on Chinese roads each year, the
World Health Organisation says.
In a bid to improve road safety, the government recently
cracked down on the overloading of trucks.
