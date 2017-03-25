BEIJING, March 25 Accidents at two neighbouring
gold mines in central China's Henan province killed 11 people on
Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing local
authorities.
Thick smoke engulfed a pit at the Qinling gold mine of China
National Gold Group in Lingbao City on Friday
morning, trapping 12 workers and six management staff, Xinhua
reported on Saturday.
Rescue workers retrieved seven bodies on Friday night. Of
the 10 people taken to hospital, one failed to respond to
treatment and the other nine were recovering.
One more body was retrieved on Saturday afternoon.
A similar accident was reported in a neighbouring gold mine
on Friday afternoon, Xinhua said, citing the provincial work
safety administration.
Of the six workers trapped, four had been rescued while the
other two were found dead later that evening.
Industrial accidents are common in China. Anger over lax
standards is rising after 30 years of breakneck economic growth
marred by incidents from mining disasters to factory fires.
Earlier on Saturday, an operation platform collapsed at a
power plant in southern China, killing nine people.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Mark Potter)