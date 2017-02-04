BEIJING Feb 4 A car crashed and overturned near
Tiananmen Square in the heart of Beijing on Friday which police
blamed on the driver losing control on a slippery road,
cautioning against the spreading of rumours.
Police said on their official microblog on Friday that the
26-year-old driver had taken responsibility for the accident.
In 2013, a vehicle crashed on the edge of Tiananmen Square,
killing five people and injuring dozens in what China said was a
planned attack by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a Muslim
Uighur separatist group.
Police said the driver, surnamed Zhang, in Friday's accident
was a Beijing resident.
Tiananmen Square is at the political and cultural heart of
Beijing and security is always tight in the wake of the
government's bloody crackdown on student-led protests there in
1989.
