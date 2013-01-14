* Dozens of Chinese companies go private, end disclosures
* Suspect accounting ruins chances for raising money
* Regulatory standoff further clouds future for firms
By Dena Aubin and Olivia Oran
NEW YORK, Jan 14 Chinese companies are deserting
U.S. stock markets in record numbers as regulatory scrutiny
mounts and the advantages of a U.S. listing slip away.
U.S. government investigations of suspect financial reports
and battered share prices have for many Chinese companies
wrecked the chances of raising new money in the United States
and given them little reason so stay, China experts said.
"There's very little in way of new capital flows to those
companies, their valuations are low and they're
encountering significant headwinds in terms of regulatory
oversight," said James Feltman, a senior managing director at
Mesirow Financial Consulting.
Twenty-seven China-based companies with U.S. listings
announced plans to go private through buy-outs in 2012, up from
16 in 2011 and just six in 2010, according to investment bank
Roth Capital Partners. Before 2010, only one to two
privatizations a year were typically done by China-based
companies, Roth said.
In addition, about 50 mostly small Chinese companies "went
dark," or deregistered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, ending their requirements for public disclosures.
That was up from about 40 in 2011 and the most since at least
1994, when the SEC's records start.
Companies with a limited number of shareholders can
voluntarily go dark and rid themselves of the cost of public
filings without buying out investors, but those investors often
suffer as the value of their shares falls.
SHARES TAKE DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVE
"It's just another black eye for U.S.-listed
companies," said James O'Neill, managing director of Jin Niu
Investment Management Co, a Beijing-based firm.
Meanwhile, just three Chinese companies successfully went
public on U.S. exchanges in 2012, down from 12 in 2011 and 41 in
2010.
About 300 China-based companies still have shares trading in
the United States on exchanges or "over-the-counter" between
individual dealers.
Bankers are aggressively pitching the idea of companies
pulling out of the United States and relisting elsewhere, saying
they can get a better share price in Hong Kong or mainland
China, according to lawyers who work on going-private deals.
"The idea is that the markets here understand the China
story better and will therefore hopefully assign a higher
valuation to the stocks," said Mark Lehmkuhler, a partner at
Davis Polk in Hong Kong.
U.S.-listed Chinese companies in the consumer staples
sector, for example, were trading recently at a 67 percent
discount to comparable Chinese companies on the Hong Kong
Exchange, according to investment bank Morgan Joseph.
REGULATORS IN HIGH-STAKES STANDOFF
A failure by U.S. regulators to reach an agreement soon with
China on accounting oversight may push more Chinese companies to
abandon their U.S. listings, bankers and lawyers said.
The United States has been trying to get access to audit
records and permission to inspect Chinese audit firms to combat
a rash of accounting scandals. China has balked, leaving the
future of U.S. listings for Chinese companies in doubt.
"I expect everyone is making alternative arrangements" in
case U.S. and Chinese regulators do not reach a deal, said Paul
Gillis, an accounting professor at Peking University in Beijing.
Stepping up pressure, the SEC has deregistered about 50
China-based companies over the past two years. Last month, it
charged the Chinese arms of five top accounting firms with
securities violations for failing to turn over documents,
raising tensions in its standoff with China..
While most of the recent going-private transactions have
been management-led buy-outs, cheap share prices have also led
to several deals from large private equity firms.
A Carlyle Group LP-led consortium last month agreed
to buy display advertising company Focus Media Holding Ltd
for about $3.7 billion in the largest-ever private
equity deal in China. The success of that deal may prompt
others, lawyers said.
"As long as you've got financing available, you're likely to
continue to see new deals being announced," said Jesse Sheley, a
partner at Kirkland & Ellis who worked on the Focus Media deal.
Despite the billions being poured into the private markets,
it may take longer for U.S. stock investors to feel comfortable
investing in Chinese public companies again.
Investors are saying, "'What can I trust about these
companies at all?'" said O'Neill at Jin Niu. "It's not a matter
of good company versus bad company. The market has just turned
against you."