* Could be second breakthrough in two-year accounting
dispute
* CSRC says will give documents to SEC, PCAOB
* CSRC urges overseas regulators to punish short-sellers
* China, U.S. to begin high-level economic talks in
Washington
By Samuel Shen and Dena Aubin
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK, July 10 China's securities
watchdog said it is ready to turn over audit documents of a
Chinese company listed in the United States to U.S. regulators,
signalling the latest breakthrough in a two-year international
dispute over accounting scandals.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been
struggling to obtain papers from China to investigate possible
accounting fraud at dozens of Chinese companies listed on U.S.
stock exchanges. China has resisted for years turning over
documents because of state-secrets and sovereignty concerns.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is now
ready to transfer audit papers to the SEC, and the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a CSRC spokesman
said, confirming local media reports. He did not identify the
company in question, or say when the handover will take place.
The gesture reflects China's willingness to improve
co-operation with U.S. regulators, coinciding with high-level
bilateral economic talks in Washington. It could also help
restore confidence in China-based companies listed on U.S.
exchanges and make it easier for firms in China to start tapping
American capital markets again.
"If the SEC and CSRC are indeed singing from the same
songbook on this and have found a way to resolve their stand-off
over Chinese audit work papers, the capital markets will be
safer for investors and a new era of cross-border comity between
the world's leading economies may have dawned," said William
McGovern, a partner at Kobre & Kim law firm in Hong Kong.
The stand-off between U.S. and Chinese authorities over
accounting regulation has taken on an increasingly high profile,
with global audit firms and major business groups and
politicians calling for resolution.
The release of documents to the SEC would mark the second
breakthrough in the accounting spat. In May, China agreed to
turn over documents to the U.S. audit regulator, the PCAOB,
under certain circumstances, though no papers have actually been
transferred.
Giving the SEC direct access to documents would allow much
broader investigations of accounting frauds. The PCAOB has
oversight only of auditors, not the companies committing
financial fraud.
The CSRC's decision was first reported by the official China
Securities Journal and the Shanghai Securities News.
MARKET SHUTDOWN
The U.S. capital markets all but shut down to China-based
companies after investors lost billions of dollars to alleged
accounting frauds in China since 2010.
Scores of China-based companies have already been delisted
from U.S. exchanges and new listings have slowed to a trickle.
The CSRC spokesman urged overseas regulators to punish
ill-intended short sellers and protect the interests of
overseas-listed Chinese companies and their shareholders.
The spotlight has also been thrown on the world's top five
accounting firms, which audited the financial statements of the
U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
In December, the SEC charged the Chinese affiliates of
accounting firms Deloitte, KPMG,
PricewaterhouseCoopers, BDO and Ernst & Young
with securities violations for refusing to produce documents.
The firms said they could be prosecuted for violating
state-secrets law if they released the papers. An administrative
trial on the case kicked off on Monday.
The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. It was not immediately clear how the release of
documents would affect the SEC case.
"The timing is very interesting," said Brian Burke, counsel
for Shearman & Sterling in Hong Kong. "Now on one side of the
globe there is an apparent thawing of what has been a very tense
relationship, and yet in the United States the SEC is still
going full-steam ahead against the auditing companies without
relenting."
The CSRC spokesman said that after papers are handed to U.S.
regulators, there would be no legal basis to prosecute the
accounting firms.
The matter is also expected to be addressed at the two-day
U.S.-China talks in Washington starting on Wednesday.
One key unresolved issue is U.S. access to inspect audit
firms in China.
Obtaining documents for SEC probes is a partial measure, but
it will be difficult to prevent frauds without audit
inspections, said Brian Fox, president of Confirmation.com, a
Brentwood, Tennessee firm that provides confirmation services
for audits.
"It's good to know in hindsight that fraud was happening but
it doesn't do much good for U.S investors," he said.