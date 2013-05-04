By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 3 Chinese dissident Chen
Guangcheng called on the United States on Friday to ensure his
family in China would be treated fairly, saying his imprisoned
nephew was not receiving proper medical care from Chinese
authorities, whom he accused of "hooligan tactics."
Chen, who made international headlines last year when he
escaped house arrest and spent 20 hours on the run before
finding refuge at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, said his nephew
was suffering from appendicitis and being treated only by a
fellow inmate who had received some medical training.
"He's not being given proper medical treatment or being
taken to a medical facility outside the jail," Chen told Reuters
in an interview, speaking through an interpreter.
Chen, who was born blind and taught himself law, said China
was using "ruffian, hooligan tactics to try and scare me into
silence."
He said his relatives had been increasingly harassed by
Chinese authorities since mid-April, around the anniversary of
his escape from 19 months of harsh house arrest in eastern
Shandong province.
He said he was "extremely happy and very grateful" to learn
of the State Department's announcement on Thursday that
Secretary of State John Kerry would raise the case of his
nephew, Chen Kegui, with China. He said he had not been
contacted by anyone at the department about the plan.
Kerry tried calling Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to
discuss Chen's imprisoned nephew, but Wang was not available,
the State Department said on Friday.
Chen's nephew was charged after using knives to fend off
local officials who burst into his home the day after Chen's
escape was discovered. He was sentenced to more than three years
in jail in November after a trial Washington described as
"deeply flawed."
Chen said, "There's not enough power behind closed-door
diplomacy," and that the United States needed "to strengthen
their criticism of the Chinese government,"
"What I mean is at the moment the methods that the U.S.
government may be using to bring up these matters with the
Chinese government is clearly not enough, it's too weak. What
they need to do is strengthen their criticism of the Chinese
government."
Chen came to prominence by campaigning for farmers and
disabled citizens and exposing forced abortions before he was
placed under house arrest.
Chen's older brother, Chen Guangfu, said this week that
local authorities had harassed him repeatedly since mid-April by
throwing rocks, bottles and dead poultry at his home in a
village in Shandong province in retaliation for what they
believed were Chen's plans to visit Taiwan and Tibet.
Chen said on Friday he planned to visit supporters in Taiwan
next month but had no plans to visit Tibet. He spoke with
Reuters after giving a speech at the launch of a report into
Chinese censorship by PEN International, an association of
writers that advocates for freedom of expression.
Chen, who lives in New York with his wife and is studying
law at New York University, said he hoped to return to China.
"Part of the issue is, if I go back, will I be able to leave
at any time?" he said.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Peter Cooney)