(Corrects date of founding of ADB in para 4 of Oct 23 story)
BEIJING Oct 23 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
chief said on Thursday he doesn't welcome a China-backed rival
bank that will have a virtually identical aim.
"I understand it, but I don't welcome it," said bank
president Takehiko Nakao. "I'm not so concerned."
His remarks come on the eve of the first step toward
founding the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
Reporters have received invitations to a signing of a key
document on Friday that will begin the process of launching the
bank.
The two banks will have the same aim, but Nakao said he was
not overly concerned about having competition as ADB already had
a large staff and experience, having been founded in 1966.
"There's a misunderstanding that the ADB is for poverty
reduction and AIIB is for infrastructure support, but the
majority of our banking is to infrastructure," Nakao said.
He also downplayed the prospect that staff would leave for
the rival bank.
The comments mark a reversal from Nakao's statement in May
that he would be "very happy" to work with China on an Asia
infrastructure bank.
The Manila-based ADB is owned by its 67 members with China
owning roughly 6 percent. AIIB has attracted the interest of 21
countries, according to China's finance ministry.
Chinese President Xi Jinping first raised the idea of the
AIIB in October 2013, although few specifics on how the bank
will operate have been announced.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Nick Macfie)