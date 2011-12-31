BEIJING Dec 31 China's quality watchdog
said it has found no further problems with milk tainted by high
levels of carcinogenic mildew in tests of products by major
dairy producers.
Public concern was triggered this week after milk giant
Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd said its Sichuan plant had
destroyed products found by a government quality watchdog to
contain the cancer-causing substance aflatoxin.
Aflatoxin occurs naturally in the environment and is produced
by certain common types of fungi. It can cause severe liver
damage, including liver cancer.
The General Administration of Quality Supervision,
Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement late on Friday
that checks covering other major producers "did not discover
levels of aflatoxin which exceed standards".
The companies tested included Mengniu, Beijing Sangyuan
Foods Co, Yili Industrial Group Co,
Nestle SA and Bright Dairy & Food Co, it
said.
Fungi and the aflatoxin they produce can infect crops before
harvest or during harvesting and storage. The tainted crops then
enter the food chain either directly or indirectly via animal
feed.
The official Xinhua news agency, citing a quality watchdog
official, said the toxin had originated from cows eating
mildewed feed.
The aflatoxin scare has since spread to some cooking oils
and peanuts in the southern province of Guangdong.
These incidents are the latest in a string of safety
scandals to hit China's food industry in recent years.
In 2008, at least six children died and nearly 300,000 became
ill in China from drinking powdered milk laced with melamine, an
industrial chemical added to low-quality or diluted milk to give
misleadingly high protein readings.
