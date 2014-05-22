BEIJING May 22 China's central bank and the
African Development Bank Group on Thursday signed a $2 billion
co-financing cooperation agreement for the African Common Growth
Fund, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its
website on Thursday.
The fund will provide co-financing to sovereign and
non-sovereign guaranteed projects over the next 10 years to
support African infrastructure and industrial development, the
statement said.
The establishment of the fund will further deepen
China-Africa financial cooperation to support Africa's long-term
development, the statement said.
