* Chinese envoy to Africa says focus on partnership for
growth
* African nations can follow Chinese model on
development-envoy
By Michael Martina
BEIJING, July 18 Beijing is eager to rewrite
negative perceptions of its growing ties with Africa at a summit
this week, citing expanding private investment and a push to
shift low-end manufacturing to the continent long seen as a
commodities and energy cache for China.
Chinese state-owned firms in Africa face criticism for using
imported labour to build government-financed projects like roads
and hospitals, while pumping out resources and leaving little
for local economies, an image Beijing wants to change at the
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation beginning on Thursday.
"As China's economy transitions, shifting labour intensive
industry to regions outside of China offers production
opportunities," Zhong Jianhua, China's special envoy to Africa,
told Reuters this week.
"African countries should seize this opportunity," he added.
"They can step into a track that China has taken in the past to
develop their own industry."
Chinese President Hu Jintao will speak at the summit's
opening day and is expected to announce a new set of loans for
the continent. At the last meeting held three years ago, China
pledged $10 billion.
FRONTIER MARKETS
China's economic trade with Africa reached $166.3 billion in
2011, according to Chinese statistics. In the past decade,
African exports to China rose to $93.2 billion from $5.6
billion.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, for
example, the world's most valuable lender, has invested more
than $7 billion in various projects across the continent.
The China Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Corporation
however became the maligned face of Chinese investment during a
bitter election campaign last year in Zambia, where it owns
several lucrative copper deposits.
Along with the state-run firms, a growing number of smaller
private Chinese businesses are looking to frontier markets like
Africa to sell consumer goods and join in on promising growth
prospects.
"A lot of African growth is no longer just commodity growth.
It is growth in telecoms, services, and consumer products," said
Diana Layfield, Standard Chartered Bank's CEO for Africa.
An official with Africa's multilateral lender however said
concern remains that countries will just shovel resources out
and not look to diversify.
"They (African nations) are thinking about the immediate
resources that could get them billions" of dollars, said Anthony
Nyong, manager of the compliance and safeguard division at the
African Development Bank. "We need to gradually work at building
the capacities of African countries to see how they can
negotiate good deals and know what is important for them."
China has also found it difficult to navigate tricky
political and conflict problems in Africa, particularly as the
main oil investor in both Sudan and South Sudan.
MAJOR HURDLES
China still faces a struggle to encourage companies to
invest and shift production to Africa even if labour costs are
lower. Smaller firms in particular are overwhelmed by the
world's second largest continent with more than 50 U.N. member
states that have diverse languages, cultures and income levels.
"The idea that it will happen quickly, except in selected
circumstances, is probably far-fetched," said Layfield, with
Standard Chartered, adding that one factor accelerating some
trade now is a sharp drop in container transport costs following
the 2008 financial crisis.
Jeremy Stevens, a Beijing-based China economist at Standard
Bank, said even if Chinese firms move to Africa they face
competition from other low-cost producers such as India,
Bangladesh, Vietnam, Mexico and Turkey -- and inland China.
"It is more costly to make something in Africa because of
bottlenecks in infrastructure, human capital and access to
finance, which have been exacerbated by poor governance and
mismanagement," he said.
Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard