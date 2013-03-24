* Africa's oil, resources fuel China's economic boom
* Africa questioning whether it gets fair deal
* China keen to avoid being seen as imperialistic
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and George Obulutsa
DAR ES SALAAM, March 25 China's trade ties with
Africa will be under the spotlight on Monday when President Xi
Jinping outlines his country's relationship with the continent,
which Beijing is increasingly turning to for both its resources
and as a market place.
Xi's tour of Africa on his first overseas trip is seen as a
reflection of the strategic importance of Africa's oil and
mineral resources to the world's second biggest economy.
But while seeking to build on expanding economic relations,
China's new leader faces concerns in Africa that the continent
is being stripped of its raw materials for export while spending
heavily on finished consumer goods from the Asian economic
powerhouse.
Africans generally see China as a healthy counterbalance to
the West's influence but, as the relationship matures, there are
growing calls from policymakers and economists for a more
balanced trade deal.
One of Xi's main aims could be to ease local fears China was
in Africa purely for its resources, said James Shikwati, head of
the Nairobi-based Inter Regional Economic Network think tank.
Gratitude for Chinese no-strings aid to Africa is
increasingly tinged with a wariness about its intentions.
"China has been giving us a lot of development support, but
they obviously want something in return," said university
student Lisa Mgaya in Dar es Salaam.
"We should be careful with China."
LONG HISTORY OF CONTACTS
Chinese interest in Africa goes back centuries. In 1414
admiral Zheng He sailed with a fleet down the east coast of
Africa to Malindi, on a voyage to proclaim the strength of
China. He famously brought home a giraffe, astonishing the
Chinese court.
Six centuries later, China is focused less on African
exotica and more on energy and minerals. The east African
seaboard is hot property after huge gas discoveries in Tanzania
and Mozambique. Oil strikes have also caught China's eye.
Xi arrived in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's commercial capital
where he will deliver his speech, on Sunday and signed more than
a dozen trade and cooperation deals with President Jakaya
Kikwete's government.
The agreements included plans to co-develop a new port and
industrial zone complex, a concessional loan for communications
infrastructure and an interest free loan to the Tanzanian
government. No details were given on the size of the loans or
the monetary value of the projects.
He then travels to South Africa for a summit of leaders of
the world's major emerging economies, known as the BRICS, on
Tuesday and Wednesday, and could endorse plans to create a joint
foreign exchange reserves pool and an infrastructure.
The proposal underscores frustrations among emerging markets
at having to rely on the World Bank and International Monetary
Fund, which are seen as reflecting the interests of the United
States and other industrialised nations.
Nigeria's central bank governor, Lamido Sanusi, wrote in the
Financial Times this month that the trade imbalance between
China and Africa was "the essence of colonialism" and cautioned
the continent was vulnerable to a new form of imperialism.
China will be keen not to be perceived as an imperial
master.
"The legacy of (the) West is the feeling that Africa should
thank them, and that Africa should recognise that it is not as
good as the West," said Zhong Jianhua, China's special envoy to
Africa. "That is not acceptable."
Xi's African tour ends in the Republic of Congo, from where
China imported 5.4 billion tonnes of oil last year, just 2
percent of its total oil imports, but potentially the source of
a lot more to feed its booming, energy-hungry economy.