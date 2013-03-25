* China's new president in Africa on first foreign trip
* Officials reject accusations of new colonialism
* After Tanzania, Xi heads to South Africa, Congo
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala and George Obulutsa
DAR ES SALAAM, March 25 China's new president
told Africans on Monday he wanted a relationship of equals that
would help the continent develop, responding to concerns that
Beijing is only interested in shipping out its raw materials.
On the first stop on an African tour that will include a
BRICS summit of major emerging economies, Xi Jinping told
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete that China's involvement in
Africa would help the continent grow richer.
"China sincerely hopes to see faster development in African
countries and a better life for African people," Xi said in a
speech laying out China's policy on Africa, delivered at a
conference centre in Dar es Salaam built with Chinese money.
Renewing an offer of $20 billion of loans to Africa between
2013 and 2015, Xi pledged to "help African countries turn
resource endowment into development strength and achieve
independent and sustainable development".
Africans broadly see China as a healthy counterbalance to
Western influence but, as ties mature, there are growing calls
from policymakers and economists for a more balanced trade deal.
"China will continue to offer, as always, necessary
assistance to Africa with no political strings attached," Xi
said to applause. "We get on well and treat each others as
equals."
But gratitude for that aid is increasingly tinged with
resentment about the way Chinese companies operate in Africa
where industrial complexes staffed exclusively by Chinese
workers have occasionally provoked riots by locals looking for
work.
Countering concerns that Africa is not benefitting from
developing skills or technology from Chinese investment, Xi said
China would train 30,000 African professionals, offer 18,000
scholarships to African students and "increase technology
transfer and experience".
"ALL-WEATHER FRIENDS"
"The Sino-Tanzania relationship has endured a lot," said
Tanzania's Kikwete, whose nation built close ties with China in
the early years after independence from the British in 1964.
"Now we have become all-weather friends."
China built a railway linking Tanzania and Zambia in the
1960s and early early 1970s.
The two leaders witnessed the signing of trade and other
deals, including plans to co-develop a new port and industrial
zone complex, a loan for communications infrastructure and an
interest free loan to the government. No details were given on
the size of the loans or the industrial projects.
Xi's next stop is South Africa for a BRICS summit on Tuesday
and Wednesday where he could endorse plans for a joint foreign
exchange reserves pool and an infrastructure bank.
Those proposals respond to frustrations among emerging
markets at having to rely on the World Bank and International
Monetary Fund, which are seen as reflecting the interests of the
United States and other industrialised nations.
Nigeria's central bank governor, Lamido Sanusi, wrote in the
Financial Times this month that the trade imbalance between
China and Africa was "the essence of colonialism" and cautioned
the continent was vulnerable to a new form of imperialism.
China is keen not to be perceived as an imperial master.
"The legacy of (the) West is the feeling that Africa should
thank them, and that Africa should recognise that it is not as
good as the West," Zhong Jianhua, China's special envoy to
Africa, said before Xi's trip. "That is not acceptable."
Lu Shaye, head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's African
affairs department, said it was the West which was only
interested in African resources, not China.
"What have Western countries done for Africa in the 50 years
since independence? Nothing. All they have done is criticise
China and that is unfair," he told a Hong Kong television
station, in remarks carried on the ministry's website.
Xi's African tour ends in Republic of Congo, from where
China imported 5.4 billion tonnes of oil last year, just 2
percent of its total oil imports, but potentially the source of
a lot more.