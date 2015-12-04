JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 African countries discussed adopting the yuan currency as a foreign exchange reserve during meetings with China at a summit in South Africa, a senior Chinese official said on Friday.

"Some countries raised this at bilateral meetings. Leaders of both sides attach great importance to this issue," Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Zhong Jianhua said, without elaborating.

Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier pledged $60 billion for development projects in Africa at the start of the two-day summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)