PRETORIA Dec 2 Chinese President Xi Jinping
arrived in South Africa on Wednesday for talks with President
Jacob Zuma that are expected to focus on flagging investment and
trade worth around $20 billion dollars a year.
One South African cabinet minister said that bilateral deals
were expected to be agreed during Wednesday's meeting between Xi
and Zuma, and the government issued a statement saying that the
trade imbalance was one of the issues to be discussed.
Trade between South Africa and China more than doubled in
the four years to 2013 to 271 billion rand ($19 billion), the
South African statistics office said.
Xi will co-chair the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation this
week, with several African heads of state expected to attend,
and the summit discussions are seen centring on whether China
will extend new loans despite its slowing economy, while African
states may push for debt moratoriums and technology transfers.
The Chinese president started his Africa tour in Zimbabwe on
Tuesday where he witnessed the signing of 10 business
agreements, including Beijing providing $1 billion for the
country's largest thermal power plant.
China is Africa's largest trading partner with trade
amounting to $220 billion in 2014, according to Chinese state
news agency Xinhua. Its investments in Africa amounted to $32.4
billion at the end of 2014, according to London-based BMI
Research.
But China's direct investment in Africa has fallen roughly
40 percent in the first half of 2015 to $1.19 billion, China's
commerce ministry said on Nov. 17.
Africans broadly see China as a healthy counterbalance to
Western influence, though Western governments accuse China of
turning a blind eye to conflicts and rights abuses as they
pursue trade and aid policies there.
