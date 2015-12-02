(Adds comma to first paragraph)
PRETORIA, Dec 2 Chinese President Xi Jinping
presided over the signing of agreements and loan deals with
South Africa worth 94 billion rand ($6.5 billion), mainly to
build infrastructure in the continent's most industrialised
nation.
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma hailed relations between
the two nations as at their "best ever" after the two leaders
held talks focused on boosting investment and addressing a trade
imbalance that favours China.
"China and South Africa relations are at a new historical
level. We want to build it into a model for relationships
between China and other emerging economies," Xi said at a media
conference following the talks.
China has made a string of cheap loans in the past few years
to countries in Africa, a continent which supplies oil and raw
materials such as copper and uranium to the world's most
populous country and its second-largest economy.
Chinese influence is broadly seen by Africans as a healthy
counterbalance to the West, though Western governments accuse
China of turning a blind eye to conflicts and rights abuses as
they pursue trade and aid policies there.
Xi, who began his tour of Africa in Zimbabwe on Tuesday
where he pledged loans to revamp the ailing economy, will also
co-chair a two-day Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which
begins in Johannesburg on Friday.
Several African heads of state are expected to attend the
summit, with discussions centring on how much China will extend
in new loans as its own economic growth slows, while African
nations may push for debt moratoriums and technology transfers.
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will ask Xi to fund
rail and power projects urgently needed to diversify an economy
hit hard by a plunge in oil prices, a spokesman
said.
As part of the 26 deals signed on Wednesday, China will lend
South Africa's cash-strapped power utility $500 million.
The two countries also signed a deal to improve cooperation
in nuclear power, but gave no details.
South Africa is in the throes of a chronic electricity
crisis that is increasing costs for industry and discouraging
investment. Part of its response is to build new nuclear plants
that experts say may cost as much as $100 billion.
China will also help to build a car manufacturing plant on
South Africa's coast which should begin exporting vehicles to
other African countries by the end of 2017.
South African Investec, a Johannesburg-based
investment bank and asset management firm, agreed to work with
China Export-Import Bank to enhance export finance, project
finance, and the internationalisation of China's renminbi
currency and its use as a settlement currency in trade.
China's Credit Insurance Corp. signed a deal to provide
state-owned logistics firm Transnet with $2.5 billion in loans
to pay for contracts and equipment with Chinese companies.
The two nations also agreed to waive visa requirements for
diplomatic and government passport holders.
