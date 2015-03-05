BEIJING, March 5 Agricultural Bank of China Chairman Liu Shiyu said on Thursday that China's non-performing loan risk is under control but pressure will remain intense in 2015.

Liu, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), added that credit asset securitisation would be an effective tool to deal with the risk of bad debts and other financial risks.

He made the statement after China's Premier Li Keqiang said China would move forward on asset securitisation and expand the corporate bond market in his work report to the NPC on Thursday. (Reporting by Clark Li and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)