BEIJING, March 5 Agricultural Bank of China Chairman Liu Shiyu said
on Thursday that China's non-performing loan risk is under control but pressure will remain
intense in 2015.
Liu, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), added
that credit asset securitisation would be an effective tool to deal with the risk of bad debts
and other financial risks.
He made the statement after China's Premier Li Keqiang said China would move forward on
asset securitisation and expand the corporate bond market in his work report to the NPC on
Thursday.
